Volcanology a hot topic at Rotorua's science conference

The largest in-person conference held since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic is now in Rotorua hosting more than 900 scientists from 41 countries looking into volcanology and the chemistry of the earth’s interior.

Volcanologists Hollei Gabrielson (Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngāti Whitikaupeka) and Jon Procter (Muaupoko) are attending the event and Gabrielson said that she’s looking forward to the collaboration opportunities available at the event.

“It will be great to interact with our equivalents from across the country and across the world.”

Procter thinks that it’s really important to share knowledge and science with the community.

“Scientists, even though they are a bit strange at times, are real people, and also provide some sort of connection and create some role models for young kids and schoolteachers so they can see science as a relevant part of the world.”

Gabrielson said that awareness of Aotearoa’s landscape has been an important understanding of whenua.

Adding matauranga Māori knowledge was not easy but necessary," Procter said.

It required developing robust partnerships "working together, respecting each other’s knowledge being calm and working together to find those solutions,” he said.

A privilege as tangata whenua

“Māori have experienced more volcanic eruptions and more landscape change in our land than Pākehā have, so we have an interconnection and a robust knowledge that we can bring forward.”

Gabrielson said that it was a privilege as tangata whenua to represent her whānau, iwi and hapu while performing this type of mahi.

But Proctor said it was difficult to get rangatahi interested in science because he thinks that science work is not well exposed through the education system.