Voluntary administrator says it's too soon to tell if ski fields will survive

Ruapehu Alpine Lifts voluntary administrator John Fisk says he has been appointed to try to plan a better outcome for the troubled business.

Ruapehu Alpine Lifts is in dire financial straits after a poor winter performance and Covid-19 lockdowns. The owners have had to put it in voluntary administration this week, which could mean a sale or closure down the track, threatening the economy in the central plateau.

The failure of the business is expected to have a flow-on effect on the residents, local businesses and iwi on the plateau. It comes despite government support injections now totalling $9 million.

Fisk says he aims to "try to develop a plan that is going to result in something better than what it could be if it was just a liquidation”.

With liquidation the worst possible outcome for the business, surrounding support infrastructure and communities, Fisk says he is still looking for the best possible outcome for everyone and that it’s too early to tell what the future holds for the business.

Fisk says they are meeting iwi and key stakeholders this coming Monday to discuss the goal of strengthening the business for future trading.

“We understand there is something like one hundred million dollars a year of economic benefit that comes from the operation.

“There are up to 700 staff at the peak of winter that are employed here and 800 employed in support around the mountain, so the impact on everyone is huge.”

The business runs the Whakapapa and Touroa ski fields on Mt Ruapehu adding 196 staff.