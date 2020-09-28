Voters undecided over Te Tai Hauāuru candidates - poll result

The first Māori Television Curia Research poll was released tonight and revealed Labour with a huge lead at 51% as most preferred party. The closest was the Māori Party at 10%, with all others trailing in single digits. Voters also identified the Māori Party as the most preferred coalition partner with Labour - before the Greens and New Zealand First.

Labour’s Adrian Rurawhe leads in the preferred candidates at 38%, followed by the Māori Party’s Debbie Ngarewa-Packer at 20%. Other candidates were 1% or less. But the poll also revealed 30% of voters in Te Tai Hauāuru had still not chosen their favourite candidate just three weeks out from the general election.

Polls were conducted in the last week from Wednesday September 23 to Friday, September 25. A total of 496 voters were canvassed. Polling was by landline and mobile, with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4%.

Those polls said the top issue in Te Tai Hauāuru was the economy and the leaders, revealing that whoever is in charge is also influencing the vote. Other issues of concern were Covid-19, health, housing and poverty.

A total of 11% said they had lost their job due to Covid-19 but the remaining 88% were not affected by unemployment.