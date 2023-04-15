Voyager Awards: Te Ao with Moana continues to set the bar in current affairs

Photo / File

Te Ao with Moana has been named as a finalist for the third year in a row in this year’s Voyager Awards.

Whakaata Māori’s current affairs programme which examines stories through a Māori lens is a finalist in three categories at the awards - which recognise the best of New Zealand's news media across all platforms.

“Our small team works hard to tell stories that affect Māori tribally, nationally and internationally,” Whakaata Māori tāhuhu kawe pūrongo, Wena Harawira, said.

The efforts from award-winning journalists have resulted in Te Ao with Moana being finalists for:

Best Reporting – Arts and Culture – Moana Maniapoto

Te Tohu Kairangi Award – Māori affairs - Hikurangi Jackson

Best Current Affairs Programme

“The Voyager Awards recognises excellence in journalism but it is the communities we serve who deserve excellence.”

The awards are on May 27 in Auckland.