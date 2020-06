From today, businesses still struggling due to COVID 19 losses can apply for a further eight-week wage subsidy.



But this will be the final instalment of the scheme - Finance Minister Grant Robertson says it will NOT be extended for the third time.

Already there are mass job losses on the cards - with The Warehouse saying 1000 jobs could go. E Tu Union says once funds from the wage subsidy scheme dry up, there will be another wave of job losses.