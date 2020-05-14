Wage Subsidy Scheme extension gives relief for some

Restaurants across the country are open for business and for some restaurant owners, there is relief that the Wage Subsidy scheme will be extended for another 12 weeks.

In this year's Budget, the hospitality sector will get support through the Tourism Recovery Fund and Business support package

Minister of Finance Grant Robertson says, "For many businesses, the struggle in the face of COVID-19 is not over. We know that a number of them are far from trading at normal level particularly in the tourism, hospitality and retail sectors."

Paul Retimanu owns and operates the Karaka Café in Wellington. He says the news is bittersweet.

Anton Matthews (Te Rarawa) employs 50 kaimahi in his two hospitality businesses. Matthews is happy there is extended support for his ringawera.

"I'm happy and also relieved, even if it's for a short time. I can put my worries aside for the time being and focus on getting back to business because I know the wages subsidies are there to help us."

In early May, the Government announced cash flow support for small businesses loans.

The scheme was to provide $10,000 to every firm and in addition $1800 per equivalent full-time employee.

But there were some concerns around the application process.

It's expected that in three months' time we'll be able to gauge whether the hospitality sector will survive.