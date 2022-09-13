Wahine body found in burnt-out car in Havelock North identified

The body of a Māori woman was found in a burnt-out shell of a vehicle found at River Road Recreational Reserve last week in Havelock North has been identified.

She was Ariki Rigby, 18, of Napier.

Her whānau told social media: "It is with our deepest regret that we inform you all that our beautiful girl has been identified as the wahine in that burnt-out car in Havelock North."

In the post the Rigby whānau thanked everyone involved in the search efforts to find their whanaunga.

They asked the public: "If you have any information and details surrounding her death please contact The Hastings Police Station in relation to Operation Sphynx.

"Respectfully, we ask for space and patience while we grieve. Nā mātou te Whānau o Ariki."

Police said in its press release that a number of lines of inquiry in relation to Rigby’s death were being followed "but we continue to appeal for information from the public.”

Anyone with any information can call Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.