Wahine challenges Māori to not spell their name to customer service agents

Online blogger and Clinical Psychologist, Kiri Tamihere-Waititi has laid down a challenge to Māori by encouraging them not to spell out their names when conversing with customer service representatives.

The challenge comes following a recent phone call she had when a customer service agent asked how to spell her last name.

“Something happened to me, I don't know what it was but I said to her, ‘actually, how about you give it a go?’

“How about you try to spell my name and I will help you along the way," she said.

Tamihere-Waititi says that it was a bit awkward and the representative was surprised but she was able to guide her through spelling her name correctly.

Source / Facebook

On Tapatahi this morning, she said that this was not about people spelling names correctly. Rather it was recognising that Te Reo was the indigenous language of this country.

She says, "continuing to spell out our names to people only perpetuates the colonial agenda ... It should be normal that, when we speak to a customer service representative, that they can respect their indigenous people enough to say their name properly and to spell it properly.

“Times need to change and we are demanding respect - we are not asking anymore.”

At the conclusion of her post, Tamihere-Waititi asks Māori to try not to spell their name to people but to help them spell it themselves. She concludes:

“The responsibility sits with us.

“And that's one way that we can start to reclaim the narrative and be in control of the way people are saying our name - it's as simple as that.”