Wahine Maōri appointed deputy public service commissioner

Heather Baggott no Ngati Maniapoto, Te Atiawa has been appointed as the second deputy public service commissioner.

Baggott is the deputy commissioner, leadership, diversity and inclusion at the Public Service Commission, a position she has held since July 2020.

The deputy public service commissioner works closely with the public service commissioner to provide leadership and oversight of the public service.

The new second deputy public service commissioner will have a particular focus on the Māori-Crown relations area.

Public Service Minister Chris Hipkins says Baggott is a trusted and dedicated public service leader who embodies the spirit of service.

She played key roles in codifying, for the first time, the Crown-Māori relationship in the Public Service Act 2020, and supported the establishment of Te Arawhiti and the strategic repositioning of Te Puni Kōkiri in their respective system leadership roles.

Baggott has held a range of relevant roles, including at the Office of Treaty Settlements, the special jurisdictions group at the Ministry of Justice and at the Ministry for Culture and Heritage.

She holds a BMS (First Class Hons) from the University of Waikato. She has been appointed for five years from October 18, 2021. The other deputy public service commissioner is Helene Quilter.