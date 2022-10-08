Wāhine Māori climb world boxing rankings

Three-time New Zealand boxing champion Lani Daniels is at the top of the ranking list after WBC released its recent update for the female heavyweight division.

Daniels (Ngāti Hine, Ngāpuhi) is now ranked first in the WBC, 1st on Boxrec and second in the WBA.

Of the four major boxing bodies, WBA, WBO, WBC and IBF, WBO does not have a ranking for the women's division and the IBF does not rank anything above the super middleweight division. Boxrec is the official records-keeping website for boxing across the world.

In its latest update, Daniels has shot to the top of the WBC ranks, having not featured in the previous month. While in the WBA, Daniels moved up one place from third to second in the light heavyweight rankings.

Ngāti Tūwharetoa and Tūhoe fighter, Sequita Hemmingway has also made moves in the WBA, climbing two places to sit third in the same weight division.

World title fight?

Hemingway's rise comes after defeating previously unbeaten former New Zealand champion Alrie Meleisea on debut, before subsequently losing to Daniels.

Promoter Craig Thomson is in negotiations with both Daniels and Hemmingway, with the winner in line for a world title fight.

Daniels has been offered a world title fight against Unified World heavyweight champion Hanna Gabriels but Daniels' team turned the fight down due to short notice. Daniels' team has said it would welcome the opportunity in the future, more than likely to be in the new year.

There have been three New Zealand women who have won the world title including Daniella Smith (Ngāpuhi), Geovana Peres and current IBF super bantamweight champion, New Zealand-born Australian Cherneka Johnson (Ngāti Ranginui).