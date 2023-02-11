Wāhine Māori defeat Indigenous All Stars in thriller

Source / nrl.com
The wāhine Māori All Stars have defeated the Indigenous women 16-12 to reclaim the All Stars title in Rotorua on Saturday afternoon.
The Māori Ferns haka! 💥#NRLAllStars pic.twitter.com/w0X6yBAGJe— NRLW (@NRLWomens) February 11, 2023
The scores were tied 12-12 late in the game, but the deadlock was broken after the Māori turned down an easy penalty out in front and Zali Fay crossed for the winner in the next set.
The Māori led 8-6 at halftime after racing away to score two early tries.
The Indigenous women's unity dance! 🔥#NRLAllStars pic.twitter.com/HZAN5sM1FJ— NRLW (@NRLWomens) February 11, 2023