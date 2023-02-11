Wāhine Māori defeat Indigenous All Stars in thriller

Source / nrl.com

T﻿he wāhine Māori All Stars have defeated the Indigenous women 16-12 to reclaim the All Stars title in Rotorua on Saturday afternoon.

The scores were tied 12-12 late in the game, but the deadlock was broken after the Māori turned down an easy penalty out in front and Zali Fay crossed for the winner in the next set.

The Māori led 8-6 at halftime after racing away to score two early tries.

Source / nrl.com