Wāhine Māori encouraged to participate in trade industry

A new web series called Wāhine on the Tools aims to encourage more Māori and Pacifika women to choose a career in the trades.

The series was created to shed light on wahine toa who have taken the opportunity to move out of traditional roles and pursue a career in a typically male-dominated industry.

Theresa Wawatai (Te Aitanga a Mahaki, Ngāti Porou), an engineering apprentice from Tologa Bay on the East Coast, said she has been interested in getting into the engineering industry since she was 16 years old.

“I’ve been trying since I was 16 years old but it’s never really worked out for me.”

Wawatai said that she did expect the training to be a learning experience with fresh new challenges every day.

“Every day is a challenge for me but I go home and I work on everything that was a challenge for me. It makes me feel like a better person every day to work and overcome all of these challenges.”

Wawatai was featured on the first episode of Wāhine on the Tools and found the whole experience overwhelming but said “if I can inspire young women to make that final step then I will do everything that I can to help them”.

Wawatai said that some of the challenges she learned about during her apprenticeship were that it could be challenging to get into the industry and jokingly said; “Some things are really heavy.”

Wawatai said that all she wanted to accomplish when she finished her apprenticeship was to make her family proud for now.