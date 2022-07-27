Wāhine Māori entrepreneur recognised by peers

Television pioneer Rhonda Kite (Nō Te Aupōuri, Ngai Tākoto, Ngāti Kuri) has been recognised for her innovation in the broadcast and technology sector.

Kite was inducted into the New Zealand Hall of Fame for women entrepreneurs for the creation of her award-winning business, Kiwa Media Group, alongside biotech pioneer Maxine Simmons, tech futurist Frances Valintine, design firm founder Dame Trelise Cooper, and World of Wearable Art founder Dame Suzie Moncrief.

Kite had previously been inducted into the New Zealand Order of Merit but she said it was extra special being honoured by her peers in the business world.

She said the motivation for Māori women in business was different compared to others and said that for her "it's about people, the planet, then profit but I had come from a corporate environment where it all was about the profit,” and those reasons were why it was important that Māori women participated in entrepreneurship.

“I think that women bring it but I think that Māori women bring that mātauranga Māori over the top of it; so if it’s good for the whanau, it’s good for the whenua, then a pūtea will come and, if it doesn’t, we keep fighting anyway because we aren’t doing it for ourselves, we’re doing it for the people.”