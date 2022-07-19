Wahine Māori launches bid for Waikato mayoralty

Waikato District Council mayoralty candidate Korikori Hawkins says she is ready to take the helm of Council, adding her experience and connection to the whenua will be an asset. Photo: Supplied / LDR / Korikori Hawkins

By Aden Miles Morunga, Local Democracy Reporter

Korikori Hawkins will go head to head with Waikato District deputy mayor Aksel Bech in this year's Waikato mayoralty race.

Bech announced his bid for the top job earlier this year after mayor Allan Sanson revealed that he is stepping away from political office.

"My key messages are investing in our people, our land, our waterways, our homes and our roadways," Korikori said.

She planned to invest in job opportunities, helping small businesses grow and creating safer communities.

"I plan to invest in job opportunities. I got my first job at 16 at a local sewing factory, a subsidiary of an Auckland company. That opportunity set me up for life. I went on to enjoy a successful career in counselling and social work and returned home to own and operate the RiverBed motel."

Waterway safety

"I am fully invested in growing small business across our district," she said.

She also stood on the campaign promise of building relationships that enabled the protection and clean-up of waterways.

"I am also interested in water safety particularly in and around our awa tupuna. Two young lives have been taken since my return home six years ago. Two lives, too many."

Korikori was placing emphasis on building safety in communities.

"I plan to support and encourage housing developments, especially in the area of papakāinga. I am aware of three papakāinga projects in my home town thatare at building stage. It's a concept I would like to see grow across our district, especially in the engagement of whānau with council. I also plan to invest in revitalising CBD spaces across our district."

In her father's footsteps

She is following in the footsteps of her whānau who have led her people for many years. She credited their guidance and wisdom as inspiration to move forward.

"It started with my father, Tauke James Kirkwood, a freezing worker who served two terms as a councillor on the Ngaaruawaahia Borough Council back in the 1970s. Dad was one of four whānau I know of from my marae, Turangawaewae, the last being Aunty Moera Solomon."

Korikori contested the mayoralty in 2019 against Allan Sanson and Simon Thomson.

Danish-born Bech, 57, who migrated to New Zealand aged 14, has been on the council since 2016.

He believes he has what it takes to operate as a mayor in a district that is dealing with momentous issues, including the proposed Three Waters reforms.

He said that he had the experience to draw upon, including being an owner of big stainless steel manufacturer NDA Engineering, and extensive strategy and planning experience.

Bech credited the council's hard work to facilitate the building of communities and is proud to have been part of the leadership team that drove the vision to create liveable, connected and thriving communities.

His vision was to have a place where all people could be housed, including facilitating and supporting affordable housing initiatives.

Local Democracy Reporting is Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air