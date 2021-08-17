Wāhine Māori performers shine in new theatre adaptation of award-winning novel

Two budding Māori performers, Ariana Osbourne and Hannah Lynch, play best friends, Dakota Pink and Treacle in Dakota of the white flats is an Auckland adaptation of the novel by award-winning author, Phillip Ridley.

“We are really good friends and we live together,” Osbourne says.

“And it’s easy because we are actually best friends and our characters are best friends too, so it’s a joy to perform on stage with your best mate,” Lynch says.

The play follows these two punk-rock teens, as they discover a secret that propels them across the water to the broken glass fortress on Dog Island.

“They basically just run wild, run rampant in this area and cause havoc and go on adventures,” Lynch says.

Both Osbourne and Lynch have been performing theatre for a few years now but say they want to eventually move over to the small screen.

“We’re both interested in venturing into film more,” Osbourne says.

Dakota of the White flats is now showing at Q Theatre until Saturday, August 21.