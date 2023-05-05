Wāhine toa to make history in heavyweight boxing clash

Women's boxing's popularity continues to rise, as Lani Daniels and Alrie Meleisea are booked to face off in an IBF heavyweight title clash at the end of this month.

It’s the first time a Māori and Pasifika fighter have met for a world title and one of them will be crowned as New Zealand's first female world heavyweight champion.

“It's a big fight for women's boxing, and it's a big fight for us two individually,” Meleisea says.

“You got two of the best in the world living here in our country fighting for the best belt,” Daniels says.

The two contenders met at Ōrākei Marae this morning and welcomed by Ngāti Whatua Ōrākei mana whenua.

Also In attendance was Daniella Smith (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Kahungunu) who won the title in 2010, the first Māori woman to achieve that accomplishment.

“It was a proud moment for my whānau, it was a very proud moment for Māori and me as a wahine.”

Smith says women's boxing has come a long way since she began her journey in the sport almost 20 years ago.

“Doctors were more interested in our breast protectors than our skills and ability,” she says.

“As time progressed and with winning this world title, women's boxing started to get the recognition it deserved. However, now the pathways have been created to fight for titles here in New Zealand and that's huge!”

Daniels and Meleisea will face off on May 27 at Event Finda Stadium.