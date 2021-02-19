Wahine waka builder's legacy lives on through award-winning documentary

The redemptive tale of Samoan waka builder and captain, Lilo Ema Siope, has won the top award at Tahiti's International Documentary Film Festival.

The film is called Loimata - The Sweetest Tears, and was made by Kiwi filmmaker, Anna Marbrook. It follows Ema's final years and her bid to free her family from inter-generational trauma.

Ema grew up in South Auckland and Taihape.

She was 1.8 metres tall (six feet) and had the strength of three men.

She was also one of the few women who could captain and build ocean-going sailing canoes.

Ema died in 2018 from cancer but her family feels that her legacy lives on in this film.