Waiariki MP Rawiri Waititi may flout parliamentary dress code and wear a piupiu to work.

The Speaker of the House, Trevor Mallard, has refused to relax dress standards and insists men must wear jackets and ties in the debating chamber — a rule the Māori Party MP disagrees with.

“I will wear clothing appropriate to my culture as a Māori. Who’s to say it isn’t appropriate in that sense?” he said.

Waititi refused to comment on how he may break the rule, merely saying “watch this space.”