Waiata anthems: Geneva Alexander Masters

Geneva Alexander-Marsters (Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairoa) taps into the wisdom of te ao Māori during her pregnancy, leading her to have a calm and successful birth.

Through her waiata Iho, Geneva emboldens fellow Māori mothers to embrace tikanga in childbirth without fear.

Living on Waiheke Island Geneva was fully aware that any complications would necessitate a terrifying helicopter journey to the mainland.

But determined to remain composed, she invoked the guidance of her tīpuna, drawing upon their wisdom and strength during the birthing process. The experience inspired Geneva to pen Iho, an electronic dance anthem for wāhine everywhere.

“I think that this song could encourage people to not fear birth, because there is a lot of fear, and the fear is what will hurt you the most. I just want people to feel empowered their womb space. And know they are powerful; they are the gateway between life and death,” she said.

Geneva Alexander Marsters is a musician based on Waiheke Island and was formerly the lead singer of alt-electronic band SoccerPractise.

She is passionate about creating Māori music, having always had a strong connection to ancient Māori wisdom, beliefs and practices. She incorporates these ideas into her music in original ways.

Her philosophy, “Embrace it however you want, and however you can without, you know, compromising the mana of te reo.”

Growing up in rūmaki reo (full immersion schooling) in Central Auckland, Geneva wants to continue promoting te reo Māori through the unique music that she makes.

-NZME