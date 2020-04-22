“Waiata Mai Challenge" seeks to musically unite Aotearoa

Officially launching today at 11am - “Waiata Mai” is an initiative which aims to achieve unity, through a nationally-recognised waiata.

The kaupapa is being spearheaded by Aunty Mabel Wharekawa-Burt and the team at “Protect our Whakapapa,” - an online COVID-19 resource, specifically for whānau Maori.

The waiata chosen is “Te Taonga o Tōku Ngākau” composed by Kuia Te Manawakore (Matilda) Leach, with a subtle change in lyrics.

Organiser Che Wilson says this song was chosen because of its simplicity and relatability.

“It’s is simple and easily recognised by people of many ages and because it focuses on the importance of whakapapa.

“In addition, the nostalgia associated with this waiata is from a time when we were united in reviving our culture and for us to combat coronavirus, we have to unite again,” says Wilson.

Change in Lyric

This change has been endorsed by our Kuia and will replace the words, "Kaua e patu taku mokopuna’ with ‘Me tiaki koe taku mokopuna,” Wilson says.

The Challenge

To support the launch, whānau from across the nation are challenged to submit a video of themselves singing the waiata with the changed words by Wednesday 29 April 2020.

These entries will be edited together and the release will be shared and celebrated at 8pm on Saturday 2 May 2020 from our Facebook page.

Stay Tuned

Keep an eye on your feed at 11am this morning as Aunty Mabel will be sharing more details about the kaupapa.