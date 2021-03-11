Waiheke residents against new Kennedy Point Marina

Rangatahi protesting against the construction of a new marina at Pūtiki Bay.

A barge and large crane arrived at Pūtiki Bay on Tuesday, marking the start of construction for the 181-berth marina.

The Kennedy Point Marina has been the subject of intense legal wrangling over its suitability for Waiheke Island in Auckland's Hauraki Gulf, including court action.

According to Danella Roebeck of the Ngāti Pāoa Trust, Ngāti Pāoa had placed a rāhui on the area in early January, which was broken on Tuesday.

"They have tried to destroy the marina, on our cultural grounds that's what they are trying to destroy. They made a commitment that they don't dig their piles into the moana, but today they did, they have. As I am speaking to you today. They have broken our rāhui, they have trodden on our mana."

Artists impression of Kennedy Point Marina / sourced kennedypointmarina.co.nz.

The group Save Kennedy Point has been fighting the marina since 2017. The group includes local residents and whānau of Piritahi Marae, a community marae which is not affiliated with Ngāti Pāoa, the mana whenua of Waiheke. According to Thomas Greve say they are very worried about the barge arriving to begin work.

"As you can see, there is a horrendous looking barge, and crane getting ready to prepare for work prematurely. Things are still going through the court of appeal, and we expect some movement."

According to Hohaia Paraone of Piritahi Marae, they have long said no to the marina.

"We will never agree. We will fight till the end to ensure this area survives, our coastline and seafood."

Piritahi Marae is also worried about the split between the two groups claiming to represent Ngāti Pāoa. "We all know about the saying about the split Tōtara tree, well it's like that, between the iwi."

One major problem is the conflicting nature of the narrative between Ngāti Pāoa Trust Board, and the Ngāti Pāoa Iwi Trust Board. According to Tānia Tarawa, vice chair of the Ngāti Pāoa Iwi Trust Board, they do not support the digging up of the marina, they say this was agreed to by their former CEO.

Te Ao Māori News has reached out to Kennedy Point Marina to get a response, and at the time of writing, they had not yet provided a response.