Waihi has no wai

Despite a long night for Waihi's water services crew, an unexpected main water pipe break has left the town's reservoir in a critical condition.

As of 12pm today, Hauraki District Council says the water break has been fixed and the reservoir is starting to fill up again, which may take a day to fill.

In the meantime, the council has organised water tankers to bring water into town for residents and have advised for residents to boil all water for three minutes as a precaution.

The council is also providing bottled water, limited to four litres per household, from the following locations:

Golden Legacy Centre, Moresby Avenue

Morgan Park, Kenny Street carpark

Salvation Army

NB: The council is also arranging delivery for Waihi residents who are unable to get to collection points.

More details to come.