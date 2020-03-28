Waikato Covid-19 drive-thru testing centres available during lockdown

Communities in the Waikato can access drive-thru Covid-19 testing centres during the lockdown period, the Waikato District Health Board says.
"We would like to remind our communities that they can drive-thru Community Based Assessment Centres (CBAC) during the level 4 lockdown period," a Waikato DHB media release says.
"Staff are set up across the Waikato and will be there to assess and test people every day."
People displaying flu-like systems or who have recently travelled should, "Firstly, phone Healthline on 0800 358 5453. Healthline will provide guidance on whether assessment and testing is needed. If you cannot get through to Healthline you can also phone your general practice/doctor for advice."
"It is important that only those directed to seek assessment visit the centres to avoid creating unnecessary delays," Waikato DHB says.
"Please be prepared to wait at the centres and do not get out of your car. There is no need to panic or rush down early to attend the centre as they will be open every day until further notice.
"You will be greeted at the centre by trained medical professionals who will be in full personal protection gear and who will ask you a number of questions and take a temperature check to confirm if testing is required.
"It is important for people to understand that attending the centre does not automatically mean they'll be swabbed for COVID-19. "
The test results will take several days for those who have swabs done.
The Waikato DHB recommends people check the CBAC website link regularly as testing centre times may change daily.
Open centres:
* Claudelands Event Centre
Open daily from 8am to 8pm daily
Entrance Gate 3, Brooklyn Road, Hamilton
Drive-Thru, Gate 3
* Tokoroa Hospital
Open daily 8am to 3pm
5-75 Maraetai Road Tokoroa
Drive-Thru
* Ngaruawahia Panthers Rugby League Club
Opening Thursday 26 March - 9am to 3pm
Whatawhata Road Ngaruawahia
Drive-Thru
* Taumarunui Hospital campus
Opening Thursday 26 March - 9am to 3pm
63 Kururau Rd, Taumarunui 3920
Drive-Thru
* Huntly War Memorial Hall
Opening Friday 27 March – 9am to 3pm
Wight St Street, Huntly
Drive-Thru
* Te Kuiti Hospital
Opening Friday 27 March - 9am to 3pm
10 Eketone Street, Te Kuiti
Drive-Thru
* Silver Fern Event Centre, Te Aroha
Opening Saturday 28 March - 9am to 3pm
44 Stanley Avenue, Te Aroha
Drive-Thru
GPs that are offering COVID-19 assessments:
* Te Korowai Hauora o Hauraki Thames
830am to 4.30pm Monday to Sunday
210 Richmond Rd
Thames
Ph: 07 868 0033
Ph: 0508 835 676
* Tui Medical Centre
Opening hours
8am to 4.30pm Monday to Sunday
26 Bryant Road, Te Rapa
Hamilton
Ph: 0800 175 175 ext.: 1 for COVID-19 line