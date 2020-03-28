Waikato Covid-19 drive-thru testing centres available during lockdown

Communities in the Waikato can access drive-thru Covid-19 testing centres during the lockdown period, the Waikato District Health Board says.

"We would like to remind our communities that they can drive-thru Community Based Assessment Centres (CBAC) during the level 4 lockdown period," a Waikato DHB media release says.

"Staff are set up across the Waikato and will be there to assess and test people every day."

People displaying flu-like systems or who have recently travelled should, "Firstly, phone Healthline on 0800 358 5453. Healthline will provide guidance on whether assessment and testing is needed. If you cannot get through to Healthline you can also phone your general practice/doctor for advice."

"It is important that only those directed to seek assessment visit the centres to avoid creating unnecessary delays," Waikato DHB says.

"Please be prepared to wait at the centres and do not get out of your car. There is no need to panic or rush down early to attend the centre as they will be open every day until further notice.

"You will be greeted at the centre by trained medical professionals who will be in full personal protection gear and who will ask you a number of questions and take a temperature check to confirm if testing is required.

"It is important for people to understand that attending the centre does not automatically mean they'll be swabbed for COVID-19. "

The test results will take several days for those who have swabs done.

The Waikato DHB recommends people check the CBAC website link regularly as testing centre times may change daily.

Open centres :

* Claudelands Event Centre

Open daily from 8am to 8pm daily

Entrance Gate 3, Brooklyn Road, Hamilton

Drive-Thru, Gate 3

* Tokoroa Hospital

Open daily 8am to 3pm

5-75 Maraetai Road Tokoroa

Drive-Thru

* Ngaruawahia Panthers Rugby League Club

Opening Thursday 26 March - 9am to 3pm

Whatawhata Road Ngaruawahia

Drive-Thru

* Taumarunui Hospital campus

Opening Thursday 26 March - 9am to 3pm

63 Kururau Rd, Taumarunui 3920

Drive-Thru

* Huntly War Memorial Hall

Opening Friday 27 March – 9am to 3pm

Wight St Street, Huntly

Drive-Thru

* Te Kuiti Hospital

Opening Friday 27 March - 9am to 3pm

10 Eketone Street, Te Kuiti

Drive-Thru

* Silver Fern Event Centre, Te Aroha

Opening Saturday 28 March - 9am to 3pm

44 Stanley Avenue, Te Aroha

Drive-Thru

GPs that are offering COVID-19 assessments :

* Te Korowai Hauora o Hauraki Thames

830am to 4.30pm Monday to Sunday

210 Richmond Rd

Thames

Ph: 07 868 0033

Ph: 0508 835 676

* Tui Medical Centre

Opening hours

8am to 4.30pm Monday to Sunday

26 Bryant Road, Te Rapa

Hamilton

Ph: 0800 175 175 ext.: 1 for COVID-19 line