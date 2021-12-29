Waikato DHB on the verge of 90% double dose

The Ministry of Health is reporting that Waikato DHB is only 505 doses away from being 90 percent double dosed. The DHB will become the 9th to achieve this milestone.

Today there are 46 new Covid-19 cases in the community located in Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Lakes, and Canterbury DHB areas.

Northland has seen a surge of 3 new cases of Covid-19 in the Hokianga area today however the ministry says all are from the same household.

Auckland is reporting 30 new cases while the Te Kuiti cluster continues to grow, accounting for 5 of the 6 cases in the Waikato today.

There is one new case in Palmerston North while Lakes has 4 new cases in Rotorua, three of which are linked to existing cases while an investigation continues into the origin of the fourth.

Canterbury is reporting one new case which is related to a close contact. They are currently isolating.

The Ministry says two cases in Tairawhiti added to Ministry totals only today, were publicly reported on December 26. The ministry says the delayed reporting was due to a data systems error.

Cases

Seven day rolling average of community cases: 47

Number of new community cases: 46

Number of new cases identified at the border: 8

Number of Omicron cases identified at the border (total): 71

Location of new community cases: Northland (3), Auckland (30), Waikato (6), Lakes (4), Tairāwhiti* (2) and Canterbury (1).

Number of community cases (current community outbreak total): 10,716

Number of active cases (total cases identified in the past 21 days and not yet classed as recovered): 1,272

Confirmed cases (total): 13,616

COVID-19 vaccine update

Vaccines administered to date (percentage of eligible people): 3,972,323 first doses (94%); 3,839,131 second doses (91%); 28,043 third primary doses; 279,853 booster doses.

Vaccines administered yesterday: 279 first doses; 1,917 second doses; 43 third primary doses and 2,888 booster doses.

Māori (percentage of eligible people): 499,157 first doses (87%); 455,867 second doses (80%)

Pacific Peoples (percentage of eligible people): 269,266 first doses (94%); 256,300 second doses (89%)

Vaccination rates by DHB with active cases (percentage of eligible people)

Northland DHB: First doses (88%); second doses (84%)

Auckland Metro DHBs: First doses (96%); second doses (93%)

Waikato DHB: First doses (93%); second doses (90%)

Bay of Plenty DHB: First doses (93%); second doses (89%)

Lakes DHB: First doses (92%); second doses (87%)

Tairāwhiti DHB: First doses (91%); second doses (85%)

Hutt Valley DHB: First doses (95%); second doses (92%)

Canterbury DHB: First doses (98%); second doses (95%)

Hospitalisations

Cases in hospital: 48; Auckland: 15; North Shore: 6; Middlemore: 21; Tauranga: 3; Rotorua: 2; Waikato: 1.

Vaccination status of current hospitalisations (Northern Region wards only): Unvaccinated or not eligible (18 cases / 45%); partially immunised <7 days from second dose or have only received one dose (8 cases / 20%); fully vaccinated at least 7 days before being reported as a case (14 cases/ 35%); unknown (0 cases / 0%).

Average age of current hospitalisations: 52.

Cases in ICU or HDU: 7 (2 in Auckland; 3 in Middlemore; 2 in Tauranga.

Ministry of Health Holiday Reminder

The Ministry of Health is asking everyone to still be vigilant during their holiday break. They are advising to still wear mask and to use the Covid-19 check in and to keep socially distancing.

If you are feeling any symptoms please go and get tested and make sure that you self-isolate while waiting for your result or feeling better.

The vaccine remains our Covid-19 including Omicron, Ministry of Health is asking that if you are eligible to get vaccinated which also includes people that are due the booster shot.