Waikato marae to remain closed in Level 2

While Aotearoa has moved into Alert Level 2 since Thursday 14 May, Māori King Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII has advised all marae in the Waikato region to remain closed until a review is held in June.

In addition to this, all poukai will also remain in suspension until June.

The iwi has reminded its members to protect their kaumātua and most vulnerable by remaining at home as much as possible.

The rāhui that was placed on the Waikato and Waipā rivers has also been lifted by King Tuheitia, with thanks to all of those who respect the waters during the lockdown period.

Caution to remain safe around the region's waterways at all time was also relayed.