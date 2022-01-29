Waikato music festival Omicron cases expected to grow

There are active cases being treated as Omicron in Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Taranaki, MidCentral, Canterbury, Tairāwhiti and Nelson-Tasman, the Ministry of Health says.

"The number of cases and contacts are expected to grow given the highly transmissible nature of Omicron and as we learn more from case interviews," the ministry said in their Saturday update.

To date, the ministry says 116 community cases of Covid-19 have either been confirmed by whole genome sequencing as the Omicron variant or have been linked to a previously reported Omicron case.

Today, the ministry is reporting 97 new community cases of Covid-19 and 58 new border cases.

The ministry says so far 39 Omicron cases have been connected to the Soundsplash music festival in Hamilton last weekend and this number "will grow" as further test results are received.

Today's cases

Sixty-one of today's new community cases are in Auckland.

The ministry says Northland has four new cases, with one in today's count and three which came in after the cut off time to be included in Sunday's figures. Three of the cases are in Whangārei and one case is in Kerikeri. The ministry says two of the cases are linked to the Soundsplash Festival. All four cases are isolating at home.

Today, there are also 14 new community cases in Waikato, three in Tairāwhiti, eight in Bay of Plenty, seven in Lakes and three in Hawke’s Bay.

The ministry says the three Tairāwhiti cases are all connected to the Soundsplash Festival in Hamilton.

Three of the eight new Bay of Plenty cases are onboard the Singapore-flagged Maersk Bogor container ship, which is currently under quarantine at the Port of Tauranga after arriving Friday morning. The ministry says no one has been allowed off the ship, which is due to leave port on Sunday.

The five remaining cases are in the Western Bay of Plenty, including one in Katikati.

The Lakes DHB cases are all in Rotorua.

The ministry says one of the three new Hawke’s Bay cases is linked to the Soundsplash Festival and is being treated as an Omicron case.

Hospital

Seven people are currently in hospital with Covid-19. North Shore, Middlemore and Rotorua hospitals each have two cases and one case is in Auckland. None of the cases is in intensive care. Their average age is 52.

Wastewater

Covid-19 has been detected in wastewater samples from Dannevirke, Kerikeri, Pukekohe, Paihia and Rawene, taken on 26 and 27 January.

The ministry says ESR has also detected Covid-19 over the same period in Ahipara, Kawakawa Bay, Hamilton, Tauranga, Rotorua, Mt Maunganui, Te Puke, Te Awamutu, Porirua, Moa Point in Wellington and Motueka.