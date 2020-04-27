Waikato Regional Council CEO donates salary cut to high school

Waikato Regional Council chief executive Vaughan Payne will donate 20 percent of his salary for six months, after-tax to Fraser High School. He wants to help whānau dealing with hardships due to the current economic downturn. $22,880 will be paid in fortnightly installments, to his local school. The only stipulation he has made is that the money is to be used for underprivileged students because education is a way of ensuring their future.