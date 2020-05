Waikato-Tainui leaders say the health and wellbeing of the Waikato River are paramount and must not be plundered to solve Auckland's latest water crisis.

Te Arataura Chair Rukumoana Schaafhausen says the ancestral river is already under stress from over-allocation, which is impacting the environment and the people of Waikato-Tainui.

Tribal leaders are planning to outline their concerns to Watercare executives this week.