Waikato-Tainui prepares to quarantine Kiwis in Kirikiriroa

The Ibis Hotel in central Hamilton is preparing to house returning Kiwis from overseas. They are due to arrive next Wednesday, July 1.

It will be the second tribal hotel asset to be used as a managed isolation facility. The first is Novotel Auckland Airport Tainui.

The Distinction Hotel in Te Rapa will also be used in this role.

Executive Chair Rukumoana Schaafhausen says Manaakitanga (hospitality) is one of the foundation principles of Kiingitanga. Hosting these repatriates is yet another way that the Kiingitanga has extended manaakitanga over the rohe.

“The Ministry of Health, NZ Police and the NZ Defence force have provided assurances to the tribe that safety processes will be stringently followed and maintained throughout the period of isolation for the people in the hotels,” Schaafhausen says.

“Kiingi Tuheitia Potatau Te Wherowhero VII will receive regular status reports from the COVID-19 – All of Government Response Group to ensure he is fully aware of the issues.”

Schaafhausen says Waikato-Tainui looks forward to playing its part to revitalising the national economy.