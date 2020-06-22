Waikato-Tainui unhappy with Auckland's plea for more water

Waikato-Tainui does not support a short-term response for Auckland's water shortage.

Auckland Council wants to have its application to take more water from Waikato Awa sped up.

But Waikato-Tainui chief negotiator Rahui Papa says any issues relating to their awa should be negotiated with local mana whenua, not through fast-tracking the process at Parliament's environment committee.

But Auckland mayor Phil Goff says Auckland is experiencing a 1-in-200 year drought event and the Waikato River has been part of Auckland's water supply since 2002.