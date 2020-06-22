Waikato-Tainui unhappy with Auckland's plea for more water

By Te Ao - Māori News

Waikato-Tainui does not support a short-term response for Auckland's water shortage.

Auckland Council wants to have its application to take more water from Waikato Awa sped up.

But Waikato-Tainui chief negotiator Rahui Papa says any issues relating to their awa should be negotiated with local mana whenua, not through fast-tracking the process at Parliament's environment committee.

But Auckland mayor Phil Goff says Auckland is experiencing a 1-in-200 year drought event and the Waikato River has been part of Auckland's water supply since 2002. 

Related stories

Stay up to date with TeAoMāori.News

Sign up now for the latest news from around the Motu & Te Ao Māori direct to your inbox

Most popular stories