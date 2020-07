Descendants of Ngāti Wairere are concerned about the Regional Waikato Theatre that's set to be built on one of their historical burial sites in Hamilton. However, developer Momentum Waikato says it's been consulting Ngāti Wairere and other iwi since the project's inception.

The project is set to replace the previous theatre that was located in the middle of Hamilton CBD. The theatre will include a display on the area's cultural significance and the historical burial ground will remain intact.