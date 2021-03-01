Waiohau stabbing victim named

Police can now name the man who died following a stabbing in Waiohau near Whakatane on 28 February. He was 31-year-old Jamaine Wharton.

Wharton died after being stabbed at an address in Waiohau at about 2am on Sunday morning.

Social media has been flooded with condolence messages to Wharton's whānau. Many expressing shock and aroha.

One mourner, Jess Faga, wrote in Te Tangi Panui Page on Facebook, "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the sudden passing of Jamaine Wharton, son of Sherry Wharton (Ranui), brother to Jasmine and Savannah, partner of Rachel Cairns, loving father to Paki, Ivy-Joe, Jayden, Azreal and Deltora, nephew, cousin, friend to many."

"Words cannot express what you are all going through during this time of grief and sorrow."

Faga said Wharton's body was due to arrive in Auckland on Monday night. "Due to the ongoing investigation process we will update this post as things progress but until then this is as much as we know. We all have questions however we would appreciate your kind words only out of respect for our grieving whanau."

The investigation into his death is ongoing.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them on 105 or Crime Stoppers 0800 555 111.