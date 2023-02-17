Waiohiki resident describes moment roads turned to river

Waiohiki was one of the hardest-hit parts of Napier/Hastings. photo/Kauaka Facebook

The flood waters caused by Cyclone Gabrielle in Hawke's Bay have been described as frightening by a resident of Waiohiki.

In a video released on the Kauwaka Facebook page, Hīria Tūmoana says the roads in the village between Napier and Hastings were like rivers.

"Anō nei koinei te huarahi o te awa nō mai mai rā anō. Nā te mea i kī katoa te piriti i te rākau, i ngā containers, i ngā whare. Kātahi ka kati mai te piriti ka hoki whakamuri mai te wai ki o mātou kainga katoa."

(It was as if this was the ancient path of the river. There were logs, containers, houses being swept along. Then once the bridge was blocked, the water started building up behind it and into our homes.)

Tūmoana says her backyard had lots of trees and slash float by while many homes became inundated with mud and silt.

"Neke atu i te toru pūtu pea te teitei o te paru. Ekore koe e tae atu ki taku whare, ka tapokohia koe. Ko hau pea te rāhi ki te puta mai, mēnā au i puta i te wā i te rere te wai kua toremi kē pea ahau i te mea ka raru i te paru."

(There would have been more than three feet of dirt. You wouldn't have been able to make it to my house, you would have sunk into the mud. I was the last to leave the house because, if I had tried to leave while the water was rushing I would've got trapped in the mud.)

She says she was saved by a "scrawny" man who spotted her tiny candle in the window and who managed to drag her out of the house and to the nearby Waiohiki Marae.

Tūmoana says many homes in the town have not escaped the devastation and doesn't expect any of them to be habitable.

"Ka mau kē te wehi! Kātahi anō ka kite i tētahi tūmomo āhuatanga. Ko te mea pai ko ngā whānau katoa e noho kōtahi ana,"

(It was a frightening scene! It was something never seen before. The upside is all the whānau are now together.)