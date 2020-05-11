Wairoa business serves up fish and chips for local pakeke

By Te Ao - Māori News

An idea grown out of COVID-19 restrictions has proven so popular that it may become a regular feature for a fish n chip shop in the small Hawke's Bay town of Wairoa. 

When lockdown restrictions were lifted the owner of Wairoa's iconic fish and chip shop The Ponderosa, put a pānui out to kaumātua to see if they would like lunch delivered to their doorstep and the response was immediate.

Since then, her staff and volunteers have delivered more than 120 packs of kai to kaumātua funded completely from her own pocket.

