Waitangi Day is political and should stay political - Marama Davidson

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson, who is already at Waitangi for the Iwi Leaders Forum, which wrapped up yesterday, says the bad weather will have an effect on who will be attending this year’s Waitangi Day.

“I know that we've got a few MPs from across parties, I think we've just had to reassess and think about where we need to focus our priorities.

“We are aware that the weather has hampered Te Tai Tokerau in the North as well. We don't want to add extra undue burden to any of the facilities here, so it's just weighing things up a little bit more.”

Davidson says the main discussion explored at the Iwi Leaders Forum was an authentic partnership between the Crown, ministers and government and what that means for Māori.

“When Maori, when iwi and hapu are affirmed in the mana they have over their land and people and communities, that's where we see better outcomes.”

“Iwi leaders have been very clear to us as ministers that they want to see more of that partnership continue so that we uphold that rangatiratanga part of Te Tiriti as well as the kāwanatanga part.”

Waitangi Day is often a controversial day on the New Zealand calendar but Davidson says Waitangi is political and should stay political and honest.

“It needs to be honest. In that honesty can sometimes arise challenges to the government. You know, that’s how it should be.”

Structure in the system

Davidson says the cabinet reshuffle was positive with the addition of new wahine Māori ministers taking their place at the front bench.

“What we need is the structure in the system to affirm us as wahine Māori in our Maori political aspirations for our people as well.”

“So yes, some absolute positive news and of course, I congratulate Deputy Prime Minister, Carmel Sepuloni our first Pacific women's deputy prime minister as well.”