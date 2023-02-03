Waitangi ki Waititi is back after three long years

Photo / Te Whānau o Waipareira Facebook page

Te Whānau o Waipareira is back after three years of no “Waitangi ki Waititi” and ready to roll out one of Auckland’s biggest Waitangi music festivals with an extensive lineup of some of Aotearoa’s famous music artists and bands.

Stan Walker, Katchafire, Savage, and Three Houses Down lead an impressive line-up of live acts across two stages.

The event will be held at Parrs Park in West Auckland starting Monday, February 6, running from 9am to 4pm.

There will be 17 live performances, including kapa haka and dance crews. The MCs for the festival are K’Lee and Storme from MAI FM and Dale Husband from Radio Waatea.

This is Tāmaki Makaurau's largest Waitangi Day celebration, with an expected crowd of more than 40,000.

Severe weather has badly affected the West side of Auckland but Te Whānau o Waipareira chief executive John Tamihere says Waitangi@Waititi gives whānau something to celebrate, "an event in the very same part of Tāmaki that has been devastated by the recent flooding.

"On Monday we can commemorate this significant day with our whānau enjoying some outstanding live performances at Hoani Waititi Marae,” Tamihere said in a Facebook post posted yesterday.

The festival has something for everyone, from kai trucks that will be there all day to the kids' playland and, most importantly, the whānau and kaumātua zones as well.

The leadership team at Te Whānau o Waipareira will be working around the clock to plan and make adjustments to take account of weather scenarios.