Today was the start of one of the country's biggest Waitangi Tribunal land claims taking place at Hato Paora College.

Ngāti Raukawa, Te Reureu and Ngāti Kauwhata claim that hundreds of thousands of hectares were taken from Māori, in what they call "Pene Raupatu" - confiscation by the pen.

The hearing is being led by Judge Caren Fox who is the chairwoman.