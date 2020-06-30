Waitangi Tribunal report released on Te Takutai Moana Act

Following the release of the Waitangi Tribunal's report on the Te Takutai Moana Act, Labour List MP Willow-Jean Prime discusses whether the government should foot all legal cost for the foreshore claims.

The Waitangi Tribunal found the Marine and Coastal Area (Takutai Moana) Act was in breach of the Treaty of Waitangi and prejudicially affects Māori.

The legislation replaced the controversial Foreshore and Seabed Act in 2011, allowing Māori to gain legal recognition of their customary rights in the marine and coastal area, which includes the high tide mark on a beach and the seabed 12 nautical miles out.