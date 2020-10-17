Waititi in Māori Party nail-biter in Waiariki

Waiariki candidate Rawiri Waititi.  Photo / File.

The Māori Party is a breath away from winning its way back into parliament after Rawiri Waititi's challenge of a lifetime in Waiariki.  The party has also mounted strong contests in two of the other seven Māori seats.

With 94% of the votes counted, Waititi leads Labour incumbent Tamati Coffey by more than 330 votes. All of this on Waititi's birthday, a special occasion which musician Rob Ruha helped him celebrate.

In Te Tai Hauāuru, where 93% of the votes have been tallied, Māori Party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer has come within 1,050 votes of Adrian Rurawhe, who won the seat for Labour in the past two elections. 

Tāmaki Makaurau candidate and fellow co-leader John Tamihere has put a strong challenge in against Labour MP Peeni Henare, almost 1,000 votes behind, with 90% counted.

Labour is in commanding positions in Te Tai Tokerau, Hauraki-Waikato, Ikaroa-Rāwhiti and Te Tai Tonga.

Results from election night are provisional, with special votes still to be counted. Final results will be announced on November 6.

