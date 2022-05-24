Waititi turns Korg the narrator in new Thor: Love and Thunder trailer

"Kids, get the popcorn out, let me tell you the story of the Space Viking, Thor Odinson."

And with those words Thor: Love and Thunder's director and actor Taika Waititi launches a new trailer for his latest Marvel cinematic universe epic.

Appearing in the first 35 seconds of the trailer as Korg ("made of rocks") Waititi tells children how Thor, the god of thunder, came to be since his first film over a decade ago.

Talking in the character's unique Kiwi accent that has brought Waititi millions of American fans, Korg says, "After saving Planet Earth for the 500th time, Thor set off on a new journey.

"He reclaimed his title as the one and only Thor ... oh, spoke too soon."

Compared to the first trailer, this seems more serious and darker in tone than the first, though the Guns N' Roses Sweet Child of Mine's guitar track can still be heard in the background during the last minute.

The rest of the trailer shows lots of new footage, including the first look at the film's villain, Gorr The God Butcher, played by Christian Bale of The Dark Knight trilogy fame.

More scenes show Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) decked out in godly armour and wielding godly weapons, and Ngāti Porou actor Russell Crowe appears as the Greek God Zeus.

This comes as Waititi was recently named as part of Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2022 list.

Taika's second Marvel Studios film releases on July 8.