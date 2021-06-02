Waititi wraps on Thor: Love and Thunder

Taika Waititi and Chris Hemsworth (Thor) on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder / Instagram.

Taika Waititi has announced the wrap of filming for his latest Marvel movie Thor: Love and Thunder.

The sequel to Waititi’s highly acclaimed first Marvel blockbuster Thor: Ragnarok has been in production at Fox Studios in Sydney.

The Australian city has been home to Waititi along with his Hollywood stars Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson and pop star Rita Ora.

In a recent post to Instagram, Waititi expressed his joy at wrapping on the Marvel production.

Waititi says, "Sometimes two people come together to inspire the world and change the cinematic landscape forever.

"And then there's me and @chrishemsworth who are too cool to care about anything except making movies that bring people absolute joy.

"Ok, I don't look cool, I know that," Waititi says.



"This film is the craziest thing I've ever done and I'm honoured to bust my ass and have a nervous breakdown so you can all see it in May 2022."