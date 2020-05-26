Waitomo ratepayers disappointed at rise in rates

Most local councils across Aotearoa are set to increase rates soon.

While only 13 councils have opted for a rates freeze, some Māori ratepayers in Waitomo say they can't afford to pay an increase, especially so soon after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The news of a rates increase has hit Te Kūiti.

Waitomo ratepayer Kahu Te Kanawa says, “The full effects have been real for our whānau, they've been hurting and so the rates increase has not been helpful for a lot of them.”

The Waitomo Council met to discuss rates today.

Mayor John Robertson confirmed the decision, “The councillors have voted to increase the rates in Waitomo, the total rate take by 1.54%.

"While it's relatively small, I was hoping we would get to a rates freeze as many other councils are working towards.”

Te Kanawa says current rates are already too high.

“I have a home in Te Kūiti with my partner. I have a 320,000k home in Te Kuiti, $4123.00 per annum for our rates and the difference between that and the one I have in Napier is $2,700.00 difference.”

Mayor Robertson says considering the situation they were able to do something about penalties.

“Yes there is and we passed that today. We will reduce the penalties and have zero penalties on some of these rates.”

These rates will come into effect on July 1.