Waitomo sends warning for motorists wanting to fuel up

If you haven't been hit at the fuel pumps enough already, Waitomo Group says otherwise.

The gas company's managing director, Jimmy Ormsby, has a warning for motorists to fuel up now and fast before gas suppliers increase what he says is "the biggest single jump in our wholesale price seen in my time".

“A jump of this level is going to hurt motorists and businesses big time," Ormsby says. "So as a Kiwi business, we’re doing everything we can to minimise that pain, including forewarning our customers."

Waitomo says it will supply as much as it can across all its Waitomo Fuel Stops until 6pm, when the price hike is meant to happen.

“Despite keeping our own costs as low as we can, so we can deliver the fairest pump prices while ensuring we remain sustainable ourselves, we can’t absorb all that rise ourselves – so pump prices are going to have to respond."

As the Ukraine crisis continues and the US and UK's ban on Russian fuel causes price rises in the market, crude oil prices are rising to levels last seen in 2008, with barrel prices already having climbed more than 35 percent in one week.

It's already been hitting Kiwis' pockets at the supermarket too.

“Despite our own costs ramping up, we’ve held off pump price increases as much as we could over last week."

Ormsby says his company has tried to keep costs down as much as it can.

"Cost of our crude or refined product and taxes are the main components of the pump price and we have no control over them. We’ve tightened our belts, kept our overheads and operating costs as low as we can, but we can’t continue to absorb everything passed on to us by our suppliers or government.”