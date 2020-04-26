Waka Ama championship cancelled due to level 4 restrictions

This weekend more than 500 waka ama paddlers from around the country were due to compete over three days in the National Long Distance Waka Ama Championships in Picton. Level 4 restrictions, however, meant this event and many more have been taken off the paddling calendar, including the Secondary School National Championships and the World Sprint Championships in Hilo later this year.

The move to level 3 this coming Tuesday means experienced OC1 and W1 paddlers will be able to return to the water but under very tight restrictions. Waka Ama Chief Executive Lara Collins warns fewer paddlers to adhere to government guidelines.