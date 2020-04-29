Waka ama paddlers return to water - 7.30am Newsbreak

- Waitahanui Pā in Taupō will continue with the rāhui over their awa and lakes and their decision has frustrated Pākehā anglers. The Waitahanui River is one of NZ's most popular trout fishing spots. It's usually packed with fisherman from across the country but Ngāti Tuteohuta has put the rāhui on for everyone in the community.

- Confirmed Covid-19 cases continue to increase daily among the Navajo nation, currently sitting at 1,729. A volunteer helping at the frontline says the living conditions on the reservations are basic, making it challenging to stop the spread of the virus.

- Hundreds of paddlers from around the country will take the water today, after a five-week break from the water whilst the country was under Level 4 lockdown. One of the most successful clubs in the country is Horouta Waka Hoe based in Gisborne who were preparing for the now-cancelled Waka Ama World Sprints, their paddlers took the water from early hours this morning, with this being the longest break they've ever had off the water.