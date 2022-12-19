Walls get a splash of culture as Pōneke commissions Māori murals

Massive murals will pop up around Pōneke over the next couple of months creatively presenting the culture of mana whenua and adding to the artistic landscape of the capital.

Through Ngā Toi Māori the project will acknowledge mana whenua sites of significance by adding art to public spaces.

The projects also highlighting the rising talent in Pōneke providing paid opportunities to upskill and add to their portfolio while creating a fantastic space to draw people to visit.

Ariki Brightwell (Rongowhakaata, Raukawa, Te Arawa, Ngati Toa,) said “The artwork will depict the atua Rongomātane, representing food plantations and peace and Haumiatiketike, representing the wild food and fauna surrounding the area.

Brightwell said the art will represent the area’s pre-colonial heritage and speaks to the food cultivation and hunting that occurred in the past.

“Art changes a site. It determines and changes the energy of the space and draws people in.” Brightwell said.

Senior Arts Advisor Katie Taylor-Duke said that the unique contribution of Māori culture in public spaces is important in representing Pōneke’s identity.

“These projects are a way for mana whenua to express their mātauranga in our city’s infrastructure."

“Creative placemaking like murals animate public space, rejuvenate structures and streetscapes and bring people together to celebrate, inspire and be inspired,” Taylor-Duke said.