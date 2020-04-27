Walmsley whānau foster new generation of young entertainers

By Bronson Perich, Tapatahi
Michael and Nelly Walmsley with whānau - Photo / File

The Walmsley whānau sang for Tapatahi today. Software developer Michael Walmsley (Ngāti Kahungunu), the father of the home is no stranger to television. He and his sister Holly were McDonald's Young Entertainers in the 1990s.

Walmsley normally works from home, so for him the lockdown is nothing new. He says the lockdown has given his whānau more time to develop their musical talents. Mother Nelly has been working double time to be whaea, teacher, and entertainer. 

