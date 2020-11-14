Wane Wharerau new chairperson of Te Rūnanga-Ā-Iwi-O-Ngāpuhi

New board chair Wane Wharerau. Photo / Supplied.

Ngāpuhi iwi has elected Wane Wharerau as the new chairperson of Te Rūnanga-Ā-Iwi-Ō-Ngāpuhi.

Mr Wharerau, who is a team leader with New Zealand Police and holds several board positions within the Ngāpuhi Group, was elected in “an exceptionally tight race," a Te Rūnanga-Ā-Iwi-O-Ngāpuhi statement said.

His iwi and hapū affiliations are: Ngāpuhi, Te Māhurehure, Uri Kaiwhare, Ngaitawake ki te Waoku, Ngaitawake ki te Tuawhenua, Ngaitawake ki te Tairawhiti and Ngāti Hine-Mutu.

Mr Wharerau said he was humbled to be elected to lead the organisation’s governance for the next three years and thanked those who supported him.

He replaces outgoing chair Mere Mangu who stepped into the leadership role after former chair Raniera Tau’s resignation in October 2019. Ms Mangu continues on the board in her role as takiwā trustee for Te Rōpū Takiwā o Mangakāhia.

Te Rau Arena was re-elected Deputy Chair.

The board announced that Sam Napia had been appointed to the permanent position of CEO of the organisation, having filled the role on an interim basis since August.

The board hui and election were held in advance of today’s AGM at Ōtātara Marae, Waimā.