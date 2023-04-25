Warbrick ready for Anzac Day challenge

Melbourne Storm winger William Warbrick will face his countrymen, the Warriors, for the first time tonight and says Anzac Day adds to the occasion.

"I was looking for the first game we had against the Warriors back in New Zealand. Unfortunately, that wasn't the case but the Anzac game is a pretty big deal for everyone here and the club so I've had it marked in my schedule since pre-season," Warbrick told melbournestorm.com.au ahead of the traditional Anzac Day clash with the New Zealand side.

The Ngāti Rangitihi and Ngāti Awa flyer says Anzac means a lot to him and his whānau who have strong connections to the military here in Aotearoa.

"I have a lot of whānau who have served, or are presently in one of the defence forces back home. I'm actually named after someone in my family, David Poihipi Warbrick, who served in World War II. It's a pretty special, important day for our family."

"It's a pretty important day for our family"



Will Warbrick shares the importance of Anzac Day to him and the Warbrick family 🎖 — Melbourne Storm (@storm) April 25, 2023

His parents are flying into Melbourne to watch him play for Melbourne at AAMI Park for the first time.

"It sort of all lines up. Playing the Warriors, Mum and Dad coming over, Anzac Day, Melbourne versus New Zealand Warriors so it's going to be a pretty big moment. I'm looking forward to it but trying to get too excited too early.

"I've heard it's a pretty emotional ceremony to experience and be a part of. It should be good."

Warbrick, an Olympic silver medalist with the New Zealand Sevens side in Tokyo, made his NRL debut with Melbourne this year and has scored three tries in his first seven games. The 25-year-old from Kawerau is still learning the intricacies of the 13-man code but is happy with his progress so far, which has seen him become a regular starter in Craig Bellamy's team.

"I think I'm heading in the right direction, I'm just trying to look after the body. It's a tough season, it's a tough game getting beaten up every week. I'm learning a lot of valuable lessons as the season goes and the more games I play. I just trust the work that I'm putting in during the week."

Warbrick says he would love to add to his try tally tonight against the Warriors. The game kicks off at 9pm.