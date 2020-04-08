The Warehouse gives away ‘essential’ Easter Eggs

Chocolate Easter Eggs. Source/Wikipedia

While The Warehouse Group (TWG) continues to sell chocolate eggs online, the retail giant has decided to give away some of its’ stock to the poor and disadvantaged. TWG chief executive Pejman Okhovat explains how it came about.

“We, of course had a lot of Easter eggs in our Warehouse stores and we were talking to people who were putting emergency food donations together for some families in New Zealand.

“Following the Prime Minister’s announcement that the Easter Bunny is an ‘essential service’ - the least we could do is help to bring a smile to peoples’ faces by ensuring everyone gets a chocolate egg for Easter,” Mr Okhovat says.

The eggs are being distributed to Whānau Ora, Women’s Refuge, KiwiHarvest, The Auckland City Mission, The Salvation Army and others. Mr Okhovat praised the various groups that were helping TWG get these ‘eggcelent’ to the masses.

“They've been amazing, they have been very thankful and it’s great to be able to work with them and help New Zealanders in this period of need,” Mr Okhovat concludes.